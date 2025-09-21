Land managers plan controlled burns this fall in Lane County

Controlled burns are planned this fall for a number of areas in and around Eugene Springfield.

The Rivers to Ridges partnership and other organizations say the burns are a proactive land management tool which can reduce wildfire risk.

They're also a way to offer training for first responders in managing wildland fires.

And, the burns can help connect communities with traditional land management practices.

Burn dates are tentative and depend on weather and available resources.

The burns are planned in the following areas:

Coburg Hills – On conservation lands in the Coburg Ridge east of I-5 and northeast of Eugene-Springfield.

Mt. Pisgah – Within the Howard Buford Recreation Area east of I-5.

Dorris Ranch – South of Springfield.

Willow Creek Preserve – South and west of W. 18th Avenue and Bertelsen Road in west Eugene.

West Eugene Wetlands – near Greenhill Road, Royal Avenue, and W. 11th Avenue west to Fern Ridge Reservoir.]

Coyote Creek Area – South of Cantrell Road.

Camp Creek Road – East of Camp Creek Ridge.

Oak and Prairie Habitats – near Crow Road and near Lorane Highway.

The Rivers to Ridges Partnership has published an interactive map of prescribed burns for the 2025 season.