Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to reports of disorderly person on LCC main campus

Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police officers responded to reports of a disorderly person on the main campus of Lane Community College Monday afternoon, according to a statement sent to college staff.

School employees described a person moving through campus on a skateboard, who was shouting racial slurs and brandishing a makeshift club.

The statement said police arrested the individual without incident.

The suspect was not identified, but the college said they were the subject of several active warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender.

The main campus of Lane Community College is located on East 30th Avenue, outside Eugene city limits.