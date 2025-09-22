© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to reports of disorderly person on LCC main campus

KLCC
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:24 PM PDT
A walkway between buildings. A banner hanging from a pole reads "Welcome to Lane."
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Lane Community College's main campus in Eugene, pictured on May 5, 2023.

Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police officers responded to reports of a disorderly person on the main campus of Lane Community College Monday afternoon, according to a statement sent to college staff.

School employees described a person moving through campus on a skateboard, who was shouting racial slurs and brandishing a makeshift club.

The statement said police arrested the individual without incident.

The suspect was not identified, but the college said they were the subject of several active warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender.

The main campus of Lane Community College is located on East 30th Avenue, outside Eugene city limits.
Tags
News Briefs Lane Community CollegeLane County Sheriff