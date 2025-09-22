© 2025 KLCC

Oregon alum Cole Hocker claims 5,000m world title in Tokyo

KLCC
Published September 22, 2025 at 6:16 AM PDT

University of Oregon alum and Team USA’s Cole Hocker stormed to victory in the men’s 5,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Sunday.

After being controversially disqualified from the 1,500m earlier in the week, Hocker surged from 11th place on the final lap to take gold in 12:58:30.

His 5,000m victory netted him his first world title. He's only the second-ever American win in the event.

Hocker is the reigning 1,500m Olympic gold medalist.
