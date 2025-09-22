© 2025 KLCC

Springfield, Lincoln County teachers among finalists for Oregon Teacher of the Year

KLCC
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:57 PM PDT

Teachers from the Springfield and Lincoln County School Districts have been chosen by the state as teachers of the year.

Kacey Baxter of Newport Middle School, and Sally Golden of Community Transition Program in Springfield are among 16 educators chosen. According to the Oregon Department of Education, a panel chose teachers that displayed instructional expertise, leadership, commitment to community and equity.

Each teacher will receive a $1,000 award, and will be a finalist for Oregon teacher of the year.
News Briefs