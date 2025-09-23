© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon State Hospital holds ceremony to reunite unclaimed remains with families

KLCC
Published September 23, 2025 at 3:39 PM PDT
The OSH Cremains Memorial opened on the OSH Salem campus in 2014 and is one of 50 public art pieces recognized this year during the state’s 50th anniversary celebration of Oregon’s Percent for Art in Public Places Program.
Provided by Oregon State Hospital
The OSH Cremains Memorial opened on the OSH Salem campus in 2014 and is one of 50 public art pieces recognized this year during the state’s 50th anniversary celebration of Oregon’s Percent for Art in Public Places Program.

The Oregon State Hospital held a ceremony Tuesday for 116 people who lived and died in state institutions between 1914 and 1973. Their remains were never claimed over the years.

OSH reunified those remains with family at its annual remains ceremony.

The Oregon State Hospital operated a crematorium until 1973. According to a press release, OSH had the cremains for 3,500 people who had died at state-run institutions.

Since 2014, the cremains of 1,300 people have been identified and returned to families.
News Briefs