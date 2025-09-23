Oregon State Hospital holds ceremony to reunite unclaimed remains with families

The Oregon State Hospital held a ceremony Tuesday for 116 people who lived and died in state institutions between 1914 and 1973. Their remains were never claimed over the years.

OSH reunified those remains with family at its annual remains ceremony.

The Oregon State Hospital operated a crematorium until 1973. According to a press release, OSH had the cremains for 3,500 people who had died at state-run institutions.

Since 2014, the cremains of 1,300 people have been identified and returned to families.