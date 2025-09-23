© 2025 KLCC

Road Closures, restrictions planned for University of Oregon move-in day

KLCC
Published September 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
An undated photo of the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.

Expect road closures and traffic around the University of Oregon this week as about 5,000 new students move into their residence halls.

The majority of students will arrive Thursday and Friday of this week.

The university encourages drivers who work in the campus area to work remotely, bike, or bus this week if possible.

On Thursday and Friday, Agate Street from Franklin Boulevard to East 18th Avenue will be closed. Traffic will also be restricted to UO staff and students on 13th, 15th and 17th avenues as well.
