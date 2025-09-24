A 14-year-old girl is missing from Springfield and officials seek public help to find her

State officials are asking for public help to find a missing 14-year old in foster care who went missing in Springfield on Monday.

Stella "Clay" Dolton is believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division.

She's 5-foot-3, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information on her location is asked to call 911.

Springfield Police Department Case #25-6345

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #2062243