© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A 14-year-old girl is missing from Springfield and officials seek public help to find her

KLCC
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:26 PM PDT

State officials are asking for public help to find a missing 14-year old in foster care who went missing in Springfield on Monday.

Stella "Clay" Dolton is believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division.

She's 5-foot-3, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information on her location is asked to call 911.

Springfield Police Department Case #25-6345
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #2062243
News Briefs