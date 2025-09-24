Forest Service makes repairs to two OHV staging areas near Florence

Two Off Highway Vehicle staging areas near Florence will be closed while crews work to make pavement repairs and do lane striping. The closures of Goose Pasture and South Jetty OHV staging areas will go from Thursday, Sept. 25 to next Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The Siuslaw National Forest says visitors can access the Oregon Dunes north riding area and South Jetty sand camps via the Siltcoos Beach OHV staging area and South Jetty Road will remain open to the public.

The project may be delayed by weather.

