© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fisherman rescued after boat capsized near Waldport

KLCC
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM PDT

Early Tuesday morning, the Coast Guard rescued a fisherman after his boat capsized near Waldport.

The commercial fishing vessel Ambition became disabled in the surf near the entrance to the Alsea River.

Coast Guard crews responded with a lifeboat, helicopter with help from a nearby commercial boat, called the Predator.

The helicopter got there first and deployed a rescue swimmer who hoisted the man from the water. He was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Newport for treatment of mild hypothermia.
News Briefs