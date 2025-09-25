Fisherman rescued after boat capsized near Waldport

Early Tuesday morning, the Coast Guard rescued a fisherman after his boat capsized near Waldport.

The commercial fishing vessel Ambition became disabled in the surf near the entrance to the Alsea River.

Coast Guard crews responded with a lifeboat, helicopter with help from a nearby commercial boat, called the Predator.

The helicopter got there first and deployed a rescue swimmer who hoisted the man from the water. He was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Newport for treatment of mild hypothermia.

