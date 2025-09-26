Sneaker waves possible through Saturday night on Oregon coast

Sneaker waves are possible on the north and central coast through Saturday evening.

Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning.

The National Weather service issues a Beach Hazards Statement when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone.

Caution should be used when in or near the water.

Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children.