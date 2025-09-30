National group seeks help finding missing 17-year-old from Albany

A 17-year-old from Albany has been missing for four months. Mia Thomas may be in need of medical attention according to authorities who say she may still be in the local area.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for public help to find Mia. The teen is 5 foot 7, 215 pounds. She has brown eyes and dyed red hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Albany Police Department (Oregon) at 1-541-917-7680.