National group seeks help finding missing 17-year-old from Albany

KLCC
Published September 30, 2025 at 12:26 PM PDT
Authorities say Mia Thomas has been missing since May 27, 2025.
Provided by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Authorities say Mia Thomas has been missing since May 27, 2025.

A 17-year-old from Albany has been missing for four months. Mia Thomas may be in need of medical attention according to authorities who say she may still be in the local area.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for public help to find Mia. The teen is 5 foot 7, 215 pounds. She has brown eyes and dyed red hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Albany Police Department (Oregon) at 1-541-917-7680.
