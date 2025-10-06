Friday morning crash near Corvallis prompts homicide investigation

The Linn County Sheriff's office is investigating a Friday morning crash near Peoria Road and Highway 34 near Corvallis.

First responders found a single occupant of the vehicle and found they had injuries not related to the crash. The Corvallis Fire Department tried to revive them, but the victim died at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Scott Tennant at (541) 967-3950.

