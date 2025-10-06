Smoke may be visible Tuesday from prescribed burn near Cottage Grove.

A prescribed ecological burn is planned for Tuesday at Native Oaks Ridge just outside Cottage Grove.

Officials warn that there will likely be smoke visible from I-5 and Cottage Grove / Creswell.

The Native Oaks Ridge Property contains rare but degraded Willamette Oak savanna and prairie. The Coast Fork Willamette Watershed Council, Rivers to Ridges Burn Group and South Willamette Prescribed Burn Association are in charge of the prescribed burn.

It's meant to improve habitat for wildlife and native wildflowers, including the acorn woodpecker, western blueburd, and golden paintbrush.

Weather conditions and air quality could affect plans.

