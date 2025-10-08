© 2025 KLCC

Public help sought to find elderly Lebanon man

Published October 8, 2025 at 4:10 PM PDT
An 88-year-old Lebanon man with dementia has been missing since Saturday.

Lebanon Police say Donald Carroll left his home sometime early in the morning Saturday and has not returned home.

He was reported to be seen on Highway 20 near the Lebanon Walmart. And a GPS tracker attached to his keychain was last pinged at McKercher Park near Crawfordsville.

Donald is described as having grey hair and wearing eyeglasses, and is approximately 5’9”.

Donald drives a grey 2016 Ford Edge bearing Oregon Smokey Bear plate #SB71662.

Donald’s family is concerned for his welfare and is asking the public for help in locating him. If Donald or his vehicle are located, please call 911 immediately.
