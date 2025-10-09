Search is on for teen who was last seen in the Santiam River Wednesday

Linn County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an 18-year-old man who went missing at the Santiam River in Mill City.

Wednesday, witnesses said they saw the man in the river. Crews are searching the surrounding area and riverbanks with the help of drones.

They're not releasing the name of the man as they're still looking for family to update on the search. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

