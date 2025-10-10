Police fire at suspect near Florence who they say tried to run down a deputy

A Lane County Sheriff’s deputy fired at a suspect Thursday night who police say was trying to run over another deputy with his pickup truck.

The incident unfolded shortly before midnight on Herman Cape Road north of Florence, which is located on U.S. Forest Service land.

The Sheriff’s office said deputies tried to arrest Tyler Leavitt, 41, of Indiana, who was the subject of an arrest warrant for multiple charges in that state.

They said Leavitt accelerated towards a deputy who safely dove out of the way. They said a second deputy, fearing for their colleague’s life, fired at Leavitt, who was still in his truck. Police said the shot did not strike Leavitt.

The sheriff’s office said deputies pinned Leavitt’s truck and that he was arrested without further incident.

He was arrested on the following charges:

- Fugitive from Justice (for the Indiana warrant)

- Attempt to Elude by Vehicle

- Four counts of Recklessly Endangering

- Reckless Driving

- Two counts of Assault on a Public Safety Officer

- Three counts of Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree

- Resisting Arrest