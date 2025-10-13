Deschutes County residents invited to public listening session on commissioner district map

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners is set to expand from three to five members, which means a change in commissioner district boundaries.

The Deschutes County District Mapping Advisory Committee would like public input on the new district maps.

Feedback can be provided during a public listening session on Thursday, Oct. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Deschutes Services Building in Bend.

Residents can attend in person or join virtually.

More information is at Deschutes County's website.

