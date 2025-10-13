© 2025 KLCC

Health advisory issued for Prineville reservoir

Published October 13, 2025 at 4:46 PM PDT

The Oregon Health Authority has issued a recreational use health advisory for Prineville Reservoir

The agency says they found elevated microcystin, a toxin, in the Crook County lake.

OHA advises people to avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, like water skiing or power boating, in areas of the reservoir where blooms are present, as the major route of exposure is by drinking the water.

OHA encourages people to visit Prineville Reservoir for other activities, including canoeing and kayaking, that don't create excessive water spray.

For health information or to report an illness, contact OHA at 1-877-290-6767, or visit OHA’s Cyanobacteria (Harmful Algae) Blooms website.
