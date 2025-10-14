OSP searching for driver in Douglas County fatal hit-and-run

Oregon State Police is asking for help in locating the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Sunday in Douglas County.

Authorities say it appears 30-year-old Dustin Rios of Canyonville, was in the road at 1:08 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle on Highway 42 near Grant Smith Road close to the Taco Bell restaurant near Winston.

A black Honda CR-V, believed to be from model years 2006 to 2011 fled the scene after striking the pedestrian. OSP says the vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OSP’s Southern Command dispatch center at 800-442-2068 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Please reference case number SP25-433741.

