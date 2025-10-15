Experts: On Great ShakeOut Day, learn best practices for earthquake safety

Thousands of Willamette Valley residents are set to “drop, cover, and hold on” for the Great Oregon ShakeOut earthquake drill on Thursday at 10:16 a.m.

Emergency Management officials advise everyone to learn safety guidance and practice what to do if you feel shaking or get an earthquake alert.

If indoors, drop to the ground away from windows, and take cover under a sturdy table if possible.

Experts say if you’re in bed, lie face down, cover your head with a pillow, and hold your head and neck until the shaking stops.

If you’re driving, pull over to the side of the road, avoiding overpasses, powerlines, and other hazards if possible, and set the parking brake. Stay in the vehicle until the shaking stops. Find videos and guidance for several other situations at Earthquake Country Alliance.

