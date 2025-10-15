Lane County Sheriff, other officials, get pay raises

Lane County Commissioners authorized pay raises Wednesday for four elected officials, including the Sheriff and the District Attorney.

Commissioners approved 2.8% cost of living adjustments for the Justice of the Peace, Assessor, District Attorney and Sheriff, as well as additional raises, called compression, to ensure they make more money than the highest ranking deputies and directors in their offices. Under Oregon law, a sheriff must make more than the highest ranking person that reports to them.

The Assessor’s base pay will now be $152,000, the Justice of the Peace–which is a part-time position–will be nearly $62,000, and the Sheriff will make about $200,000. The county’s contribution to the District Attorney’s salary, which it shares with the state, will be about $67,000.

These pay raises will be retroactive to July, when the county adopted its budget.