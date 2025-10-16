ESF crews tackle early morning fire at problem vacant home

Eugene Springfield Fire crews responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning in a vacant home on the 1100 block of Grant Street in west Eugene.

Just before 3 a.m., crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor of the abandoned home.

Officials say the property has a history of frequent fires and poses ongoing hazards to first responders, including excessive debris, human waste, and discarded needles.

No injuries were reported.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.