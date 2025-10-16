Leaves are falling. Here’s when you can pile them

Communities around the region are preparing for fall leaf collections.

In Corvallis, leaf pickup begins October 20th and once again this year, residents can drop leaves at four community leaf drop sites.

The City of Eugene and the City of Roseburg’s leaf collection programs begin in November, while Springfield begins collecting leaves in the first week of December.

For residences outside of city limits, Lane County picks up leaves on county-maintained roads with curbs and gutters beginning in early November.

Fall leaf collection programs are the only time leaves may be placed in piles in the street, but residents should not place leaves in the street until their week of collection.

Generally, leaves should not be placed in the street gutter, ditches, bike lane, too close to parked vehicles, or on top of catch basins. Residents could be responsible for any hazards they create for others by the placement of their leaves.

The City of Eugene has an app that cyclists and pedestrians can use to report hazards.

More specifics can be found at city and county websites.