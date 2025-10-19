Search for new Eugene City Manager involves some public involvement

The search for a new City Manager for Eugene is underway.

The city is working with Bob Murray & Associates (BMA) for the search.

Sarah Medary, Eugene’s City Manager since 2019, will retire this December.

The City Manager runs daily operations, oversees six city departments, manages the city’s budget, implements City Council policies, and makes decisions about city services and operations.

Community members can share what they’re looking for in a new city manager.

On Monday, Oct. 20, there’s an online session with Bob Murray and Associates via Zoom at 1 p.m.

The same evening at 5:30 the City Council will hold a listening session.

