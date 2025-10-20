Newport Marine Science forum postponed until government reopens

A research summit in Newport has been postponed because of the federal government shutdown.

The Hatfield Marine Science Center holds an event each year to promote partnerships across its many programs. About 150 students, scientists and staff were expected to attend the gathering on Oct. 21 and 22.

The center is run by Oregon State University, but five state and federal agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, have on-site operations.

The Research Summit website says the planning committee will reconvene when the government reopens.

