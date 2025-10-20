© 2025 KLCC

Search is underway for missing mushroom picker from Oakridge

KLCC
Published October 20, 2025 at 3:30 PM PDT
Jean Fritz Pierre Louis, 76, of Oakridge, is believed to be missing after he went mushroom picking last week.
Provided by Lane County Sheriff's Office.
Jean Fritz Pierre Louis, 76, of Oakridge, is believed to be missing after he went mushroom picking last week.

A search is underway for a 76-year-old Oakridge man who went mushroom picking last week and didn't return.

The Lane County Sheriff's office says it was notified last Thursday (10/16) that Jean Fritz Pierre Louis had gone mushroom picking a few days before. His vehicle was found on a Forest Service road that day. Search and Rescue personnel have been looking for Louis daily since then.

Louis is described as a black male, 5 foot 7, about 145 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff's Office at 541-682-4150 option 1.]
