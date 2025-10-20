Search is underway for missing mushroom picker from Oakridge

A search is underway for a 76-year-old Oakridge man who went mushroom picking last week and didn't return.

The Lane County Sheriff's office says it was notified last Thursday (10/16) that Jean Fritz Pierre Louis had gone mushroom picking a few days before. His vehicle was found on a Forest Service road that day. Search and Rescue personnel have been looking for Louis daily since then.

Louis is described as a black male, 5 foot 7, about 145 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff's Office at 541-682-4150 option 1.]

