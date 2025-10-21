Early morning fatal crash closes Highway 126 in Springfield for hours

A fatal crash involving three vehicles closed Highway 126 in East Springfield Tuesday morning for several hours.

Springfield Police says it was called to the crash near the intersection with 52nd street at about 6:30 a.m.

SPD says its investigation showed a Toyota pickup was heading east and struck a semi-truck turning onto the highway from 52nd street.

The disabled Toyota was then hit by another vehicle going east on Highway 126. The 41-year old female driver of the Toyota was fatally injured.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

