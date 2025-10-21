© 2025 KLCC

Eugene forum to address burglaries targeting Asian community

KLCC
Published October 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT

The Asian American Council of Oregon will present a community public safety forum this week in Eugene, focusing on the recent resurgence of burglaries targeting Asian-owned businesses and homes.

The event on Thursday, Oct. 23, will include representatives from law enforcement and government agencies as they provide updates on the current investigative efforts, prevention, and safety tips.

A question-and-answer session will follow.

Elected officials from Eugene, Springfield, Lane County, and the State of Oregon will also be in attendance.

The public safety forum is at Eugene’s Korean Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit asiancouncil.org.
Asian American Council of Oregon
