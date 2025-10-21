Lebanon Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi announces retirement, John Tacy to take over

Lebanon Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi has announced his retirement, capping had a 40-year career in fire service.

In a press release announcing his retirement, Rodondi said “We’ve worked hard to show the community who we are and how we serve. Those relationships matter, and I hope that sense of transparency and trust continues long after I leave.”

The Lebanon Fire District Board of Directors voted unanimously to appoint Division Chief John Tacy as the next fire chief, effective in November.



The Lebanon Fire District invites the community to celebrate Chief Tacy’s badge-pinning ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 4, during the regular Board of Directors meeting.