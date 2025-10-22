© 2025 KLCC

Traffic crash brings down power lines in Springfield

KLCC
Published October 22, 2025 at 5:09 PM PDT

A traffic crash on 35th Street in Springfield Wednesday morning knocked over power poles.

35th Street was closed Wednesday between Industrial Avenue and Olympic Street while Springfield Utility Board workers made repairs.

The public was asked to use alternate routes to travel through the area.

SUB said crews would working throughout the day to repair the poles and power lines to restore power in the area.

SUB said as of 1 p.m. Wednesday about 150 customers were without power. Their estimate to fully restore power is by 3 a.m. tomorrow.
