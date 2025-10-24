Eugene resident and longtime regular on KLCC’s Ahora Si dies at 85

A former KLCC music host and well-known Eugene resident died last Saturday. Herman Hope was 85.

He grew up in Aruba where he was a celebrated athlete. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelors in Architecture according to long time friend Armando Morales.

He and Hope took over KLCC’s bilingual music show Ahora Si in 1993. Morales said Hope was very knowledgeable about Afro Caribbean music and Latin jazz.

Morales credits Hope for keeping Ahora Si on KLCC after the original host left. “Thanks to Herman, the Spanish radio was kept on the air on KLCC,” said Morales. “We’re going to miss him a lot. He was a big part of the community.

A memorial service for Herman Hope will be held at the Olive Plaza in Eugene on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 11:00.