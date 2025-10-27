© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

E. coli case in Oregon traced to cheese from Washington dairy

KLCC
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:14 PM PDT

The Oregon Health Authority says an Oregon resident has tested positive for E. coli after eating unpasteurized aged cheese from a creamery in Washington.

OHA reports samples of leftover cheese the Oregon resident had from Twin Sisters Creamery were tested and found to have the pathogen. Two other cases were reported in Wasthington for indirect exposure to cheese from the same company.

The three people experienced symptoms of E. coli infection between September 5 and 16.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon Health Authority