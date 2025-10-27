E. coli case in Oregon traced to cheese from Washington dairy

The Oregon Health Authority says an Oregon resident has tested positive for E. coli after eating unpasteurized aged cheese from a creamery in Washington.

OHA reports samples of leftover cheese the Oregon resident had from Twin Sisters Creamery were tested and found to have the pathogen. Two other cases were reported in Wasthington for indirect exposure to cheese from the same company.

The three people experienced symptoms of E. coli infection between September 5 and 16.

