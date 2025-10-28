Oregon gas prices drop below $4 per gallon

According to AAA, Oregon just saw the third-largest week-over-week drop in gas prices for a state in the nation.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Oregon is below $4 for the first time since early September.

The national average actually went up a few cents in the past week before falling again. That's attributed to a refinery fire in the Midwest which caused a jump in prices for the region.

The national average for regular this week slipped to $3.04 a gallon.

The Oregon average dropped 8 cents to $3.95 a gallon.

