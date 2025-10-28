Rep. Hoyle invites questions for Wednesday telephone town hall

Oregon Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle will host a telephone town hall Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

In a news release, Hoyle said she plans to share updates about the ongoing government shutdown at the start of its fifth week, and how it's impacting communities in the district. Constituents are invited to ask questions during the town hall.

Those who want to listen in or ask questions will need to fill out a form by 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Participants will then receive a call when the town hall begins.

