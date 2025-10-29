© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon Health Authority lifts alert for Cannon Beach at Gower Creek

KLCC
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:38 PM PDT

The Oregon Health Authority has lifted an alert it issued for Cannon Beach at Gower Creek. That's after lab tests on samples collected near a sewage spill show there is low risk of exposure to fecal bacteria.

The alert was issued earlier this week by the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program after a reported sewage overflow at the Gower Creek outfall, where the creek spills into Cannon Beach.

OHA is lifting its alert to the public and will not be issuing a formal beach water quality advisory.

Contact with the ocean water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon Health AuthorityCannon Beach
Related Content