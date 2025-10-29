Oregon Health Authority lifts alert for Cannon Beach at Gower Creek

The Oregon Health Authority has lifted an alert it issued for Cannon Beach at Gower Creek. That's after lab tests on samples collected near a sewage spill show there is low risk of exposure to fecal bacteria.

The alert was issued earlier this week by the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program after a reported sewage overflow at the Gower Creek outfall, where the creek spills into Cannon Beach.

OHA is lifting its alert to the public and will not be issuing a formal beach water quality advisory.

Contact with the ocean water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk.

