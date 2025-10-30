Albany man struck and killed by train near Queen Avenue crossing

An Albany man was struck and killed by a train in Albany Wednesday near the Queen Avenue railroad crossing.

Albany Police said witnesses reported that the man, later identified as 28-year-old Joseph VanZandt, had gone under the lowered crossing arms and around a freight train that was stopped on an adjacent track at 4:16 p.m..

A southbound Amtrak train traveling on a separate track then struck VanZandt as he attempted to cross.

VanZandt's dog was with him at the time but did not appear to be injured and was released to a friend.