Yard debris burning ends Friday in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge

Outdoor burning ends Friday afternoon for residents of Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge, and their urban growth boundaries.

Those who qualify to burn yard debris have until 4 p.m. on October 31 to complete their burns. Outdoor burning will then be banned for those residents until March. Those who burn after the allowed season may be fined from $50 to $2,500 or more.

Lane County residents outside of Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge may continue outdoor burning, but must check LRAPA’s daily outdoor burning advisory before lighting a fire.

LRAPA encourages residents to consider mulching, composting or chipping yard debris, or taking it to a disposal site.

