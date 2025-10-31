Corvallis-Albany Farmers' Market partners to provide food for people that have run out, or are low on SNAP

Corvallis-Albany Farmers' Market has partnered with Portland-based Farmers Market Fund to provide food for people that have run out, or are low on SNAP benefits.

In a news release Friday, the market announced that it would provide people with a SNAP card with up to $20 dollars to spend on food. That money can be spent on fruit, vegetables, dried beans, herbs, mushrooms, plants, and seeds that produce food.

Shoppers seeking to redeem their Double Up Food Bucks should bring their SNAP card to the purple tent at the Corvallis market, or Green tent at the Albany market. The temporary program begins Saturday, Nov. 1.

