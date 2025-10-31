Oregon sweeps Big Ten Cross Country titles

University of Oregon’s men’s and women’s cross country teams are both Big Ten champions. The teams captured their titles Friday at the 2025 Big Ten Cross Country Championships, hosted by Michigan State University at Forest Akers East Golf Course.

The women set a record for the lowest team score in Big Ten history. Diana Cherotich claimed the individual title on the women’s side.

This marked the second year in a row that the women’s team has won the team title.

For the men it was their first Big Ten Championship. Oregon’s Abdel Laadjel claimed the individual title for the men.

Oregon coach Jerry Schumacher also became the first coach to win a cross country title for multiple teams in the Big Ten. He previously won 11 titles with Wisconsin and now earned his first with the Ducks.

