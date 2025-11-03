Injured hiker rescued from Three Sisters Wilderness on Halloween

Lane County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue personnel rescued an injured hiker in the Three Sisters Wilderness Friday evening. In a news release Monday, officials say the team provided emergency medical care and treated the hiker for possible hypothermia before escorting them to their vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office advises people to always tell someone where they’re going when heading out for a hike in the woods or other outdoor recreation.

Also, know weather conditions and be prepared. Maps are a good idea, since cell service can be spotty. And if you go in the water, wear a life jacket.