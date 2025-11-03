Pedestrian struck and killed near Junction City

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle northwest of Junction City Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said their deputies, along with Junction City Police and fire, responded to Oaklea Drive near Kinney Lane at 1:30 p.m. Fire personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian died on site. Their identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

LCSO said the driver remained at the site of the crash and cooperated with the investigation. No criminal charges have been filed.

