Bend’s Franklin Avenue will have a traffic direction change starting Wednesday for ongoing construction

Drivers on Franklin Avenue in Bend will see a traffic change this week because of an ongoing “improvements project.”

On Wednesday, November 5, the one-way traffic between Fourth and Eighth Streets will switch, allowing only east-bound vehicles to move through the area, as crews start work on the next phase of construction.

Greenwood Avenue is available as a detour, and drivers should allow for extra travel time through the area.

City of Bend officials say access to residences and businesses will remain open throughout the project.

Weather permitting, the temporary configuration is expected to be in place until early December.

