Former Homes for Good finance manager sentenced for embezzlement

A Lane County Judge has sentenced a woman convicted of embezzling more than half a million dollars from Lane County’s housing agency to more than four years in prison.

Miranda Renee Wilcox pled guilty to six counts of aggregated theft in August.

She started as finance manager for Homes for Good in 2015. Wilcox started inflating her wages, created fraudulent reimbursement payments and adding overtime in 2022. She stole more than $560–thousand dollars over two years. Eugene police arrested Wilcox in May.

Homes for Good works on affordable housing issues, provides housing vouchers, weatherization assistance, and other services for low-income renters in Lane County.

