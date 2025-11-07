BottleDrop campaign aims to boost food access for Oregonians

With the absence of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits this month, the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative has launched their emergency fund in efforts to fight hunger amid a statewide food security emergency.

OBRC has donated $30,000 to 12 nonprofits and will match up to $35,000 in additional donations through its BottleDrop network until November 30.

Oregonians can help by donating redeemable containers or contributing through their BottleDrop accounts.

Funds will support several organizations including Oregon Food Bank, Sunshine Division, and NeighborImpact, as more than 750,000 residents risk losing SNAP benefits due to the federal shutdown. Learn more at BottleDrop.com/food.