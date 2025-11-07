Lane County dedicates funds to food assistance, help for families impacted by immigration enforcement

Lane County has committed $200,000 in emergency reserves to food assistance and help for families impacted by immigration enforcement.

In a news release Friday, the county said it had partnered with local non-profits to provide support for people who had been separated from family members after recent immigration enforcement. It would also provide additional financial support to Food for Lane County as it faces increased demand caused by the temporary disruption of SNAP benefits.

“We are working to keep families housed and fed so they can navigate this challenging time in safety and with dignity,” said Lane County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky in the release.

Those that need resources can email LCHSinfo@lanecountyor.gov or call 541-393-4672.

