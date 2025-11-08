Bend's Realms schools to relocate after current school year

Bend-La Pine Schools announced that Realms Middle and High Schools will move out of their shared leased building on Brinson Boulevard at the end of this school year. In a news release, the school district said the decision follows a review of resources and costs, concluding that leasing space is no longer financially viable.

Realms High School, with 104 students, will merge with Bend Tech Academy at 1291 NE 5th Street, creating a combined choice-option high school of more than 230 students.

Superintendent Steven Cook said the merger will offer “more robust and sustainable academic opportunities.”

Realms Middle School, with140 students, will relocate to Buckingham Elementary on Hamby Road. Buckingham’s ongoing expansion, including a new cafeteria and multi-purpose space, will be completed next summer, providing room for both schools.

District safety and custodial offices currently housed at Brinson Boulevard will also move to district-owned facilities.