Corvallis Police make arrest in fatal shooting near Willamette Park

Corvallis Police say they've made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting near Willamette Park that occurred Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene and identified the two people who were involved, one of whom was deceased.

An investigation found the victim and shooter were known to each other and the shooting happened during an argument. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notifications to next of kin.

Corvallis Police Detectives arrested 28-year-old Brandon Tegan of Corvallis for Murder 2 and other charges. He was taken to the Benton County Jail.

