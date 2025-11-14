Emergency closure ordered for Homestead trailhead and portion of Sweet Creek trail

The Siuslaw National Forest says Homestead trailhead and a portion of the Sweet Creek Trail are closed to the public because of damage caused by a vehicle accident.

The emergency closure of the trailhead near Mapleton is for public safety and in effect through September of next year unless it's lifted sooner.

The Homestead trailhead is a way to access to Sweet Creek Falls from the north.

Officials say a significant section of the boardwalk on the trail was damaged in the accident. Clean-up efforts are underway and there may be equipment and workers in the area.

There may also be some other temporary closures affecting Forest Service Road 48 near the trailhead in the next few days.

More information and updates at the Siuslaw National Forest website.

