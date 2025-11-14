© 2025 KLCC

Roseburg Fire Dept. conducts live fire training Saturday

KLCC
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:47 PM PST

The Roseburg Fire Department says it's conducting a live fire training exercise at 859 W. Lookingglass Road Saturday, Nov. 15.

The all-day exercise is a joint agency training in conjunction with Central Douglas County Fire & Rescue and Lookingglass Rural Fire District.

RFD says it's warned neighboring residents that there may be visible smoke and flames during the training as well as noise.

It says those with respiratory sensitivities, pets, or health concerns may wish to keep windows closed during the training period. And it asks people to not enter the training area during the exercise.
