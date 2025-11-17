© 2025 KLCC

Inmate at Lane County Jail reported to have assaulted sheriff's deputy

KLCC
Published November 17, 2025 at 4:47 PM PST

Earlier this month, an inmate at the Lane County Jail allegedly assaulted a Sheriff's deputy.
According to a press release from the Lane County Sheriff's office, a deputy was conducting a security check of inmates on Nov. 9 and noticed 22-year old Keviontae Damarion Burns of Eugene was non-responsive.

The deputy entered the cell to check on him.

The sheriff's office says Burns leapt up suddenly and choked, punched, and slammed the deputy’s head into a cell door, injuring the deputy. Burns was arrested on multiple charges related to the incident.

The deputy has since recovered and is back on duty.
